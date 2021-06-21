Cassellholme board agrees to time extension on financing options

Municipalities are concerned that if they are forced to guarantee the entire project cost it would cripple their borrowing abilities.

The main reason why municipalities are looking elsewhere is because Infrastructure Ontario wants the nine municipalities to guarantee the entire cost of the project, including the province’s portion of up to $65 million.

The nine member municipalities, which contribute to Cassellholme’s financing, have asked for more time to look for other options besides financing through Infrastructure Ontario.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Vrebosch, who sits on the board of directors for Cassellholme Home for the Aged, put forward a motion to give municipalities additional time to seek other opportunities to secure financing for the $121.9-million redevelopment of the long-term care home.

Coun. Tanya Vrebosch received the support she was hoping to garner at last week’s Casselholme board meeting.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Coun. Mark King, who serves as vice-chair of the Cassellholme board, says he doesn’t have an issue with the motion but believes every rock has been turned over to provide municipalities with opportunities.

“I’m concerned how this works out in the end, but we have an obligation to move this forward,” he said.

Vrebosch corrected King, saying every rock hasn’t been turned over.

She said there is still a chance municipalities will find alternatives to Infrastructure Ontario financing.

Cassellholme board chairman Chris Mayne warned the board that while they are offering municipalities additional time, there are hard deadlines in place.

He said he pulled a motion that would force the board to levy municipalities, leaving them no choice but to pay their portion of the rebuild, as well as guarantee the province’s portion.

Mayne said the municipalities can use this time to lobby the province to guarantee its portion of the rebuild, while they try to find a third-party financing option.

He stressed the importance of the Cassellholme board being at the Aug. 28 Infrastructure Ontario board meeting with its “application in hand.”

“Cassellholme will be keeping in touch with municipalities and if there is measurable progress absent this board will reconvene.

“If we miss this financing opportunity there will be significantly higher costs.”

Cassellholme chief executive officer Jamie Lowery echoed the same concerns.

He said the longer they wait to get the project going the higher the cost will be.

King stressed the importance of not missing any deadlines. However, Vrebosch said the Cassellholme board has missed several deadlines in the past, as well as meetings.

“We can’t put this on municipalities to hurry up or else we will levy. If we miss the deadline then municipalities will have to pay,” she said.

“We literally gave them a $121-million bill and they’re trying to figure it all out.”