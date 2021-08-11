Capitol Centre preparing for reopening
Article content
The Capitol Centre came out of 2020 “much stronger than we expected,” despite off-and-on opportunities to provide entertainment to the community.
Advertisement
Article content
But the effect of the COVID-19 lockdowns and an aging building are being felt, Dan Misturada, director of programming and events, told North Bay council Tuesday.
Capitol Centre preparing for reopening Back to video
In a presentation to council, Misturada said a parapet on the west side of the building, overlooking the alley separating the Capitol Centre from Alger’s Furniture, began to bow outward due to snow and ice accumulation.
About three-quarters of that parapet has had to be removed, and it is now completely flush along the building and sealed to protect the structure from the weather.
The hope, he said, is to have the parapet repaired before winter arrives, and an engineer is now assessing the area to determine what needs to be done.
Misturada also said that while the board of the Capitol Centre is on a summer hiatus, the centre “has not ruled out” COVID passports as are required at many other arts centres in the province and around the country.
Misturada told members of council that the Capitol Centre is exploring avenues for funding to repair the damage to the 90-plus year-old building, but “a large portion” of the repair costs will be covered by capital reserves.
Revenues took a big hit in 2020 and the first part of this year, with numerous events cancelled or postponed because of the pandemic.
“All our revenues for events and fundraisers disappeared,” he said, while some special activities, such as backstage interviews with past performers, virtual tours “of areas rarely seen at the venue,” personalized video outreach and online programming was offered.
Advertisement
Article content
One of the online offerings highlighted local artists from their own homes and from the stage, when permitted, while rooftop performances were able to be offered.
As pandemic restrictions have been lifted, he said, visitors are being welcomed back into the WKP Kennedy Gallery, while plans are underway to provide a full program for the 2021-22 season.
One of the events slated is the fifth annual Bluesfest, Sept. 2 to 5, although that, like all events, will be operating under COVID protocols.
Those protocols include requiring masks of all attendees, an adjustment of the ticketing and front office areas, changing the flow and direction of traffic through the building, the use of electro-static cleaners and increased cleaning throughout the building.
The Capitol Centre, he said, is in talks with other venues to determine the best, safest way to go about reopening.
“It’s a touchy subject,” he admitted. “It may be something that has to be done. We are not ruling it out.”