Capitol Centre offers live-streamed events

The Capitol Centre is streaming live concerts from the Betty Speers Theatre stage for the first time in months.

Provincial restrictions, put in place to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, have been lifted enough to allow performers on the stage and techs in the theatre to present the North Bay Live concert series.

Two shows – Josh Berry and Rose Erin Stokes – were presented Tuesday.

Thursday, Esther Pennell will perform at 8 p.m. followed by David Laronde at 8:45 p.m. Their shows can be viewed at capitolcentre.org/events/esther-pennell-david-laronde

John MacDonald and J Houston Band will perform July 13, with MacDonald’s performance at 8 p.m. and the J Houston Band at 8:45 p.m.

The shows can be viewed at capitolcentre.org/events/john-macdonald-j-houston-band

Clash of the Canvas will provide a live painting event July 15 at 8 p.m.

The event can be seen at capitolcentre.org/events/clash-of-the-canvas

All events will be live-streamed to the Capitol Centre’s Facebook page.

More information about these events can be found at capitolcentre.org