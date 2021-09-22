Capitol Centre announces fall lineup

It has been two years since the North Bay Capitol Centre was able to announce any kind of a lineup.

So it was exciting for management to roll out the fall schedule of shows leading up to Christmas, as well as a sneak peak at one slated for February.

“It really has been a long trek,” Caroline Parnell-Barry, marketing director for the Capitol Centre, said Wednesday at the unveiling of the 2021 fall season.

“We last did this two years ago, and even though we will be at limited capacity, it’s still something” for the community to look forward to.

“We’re not back to full capacity, but we are back,” Dan Misturada, interim executive director, said.

“People need that social interaction.”

It’s also a sign, Parnell-Barry said, that the downtown is opening up again.

“The Capitol Centre is a hub for the community. It attracts people downtown. Many will go to the local restaurants and then take in a show.”

There will be a combination of drama, comedy, music and dance on stage at the Betty Speers Theatre, including some shows that were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was declared 18 months ago.

The fall season, which runs from mid-October to mid-December, will start off with a laugh with Canadian comedian Sean Cullen first on the stage Oct. 16.

As a special thanks to members, who continued to renew their memberships even while the centre was unable to admit them to the show, there will be free admission to those paid-up members.

“It’s a way of saying thank you for standing by us,” Parnell-Barry said.

Canadian stage legend R.H. Thomson will present ‘A Christmas Carol,’ a solo stage play Dec. 12.