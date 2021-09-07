This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Candidates offer views on election

Article content No one scored any knockout blows in the first of two virtual meetings between the four candidates vying for Nipissing-Timiskaming Tuesday night.

During the debate, hosted by the Nipissing University Student Union and Nipissing University political science program, Greg Galante, Scott Robertson, Anthony Rota and Steven Trahan offered their takes on where the country is, and what lies ahead if they are elected in the Sept. 20 election. Technical difficulties prevented Galante from addressing a couple of the prepared questions. The format also prevented any of the candidates from being able to attack the policies of the other parties, for the most part, although Galante was able to attack federal Liberal policies before he was rebuked for straying into forbidden territory. Rota, the long-serving member representing the Liberal party, and New Democrat Robertson were the most comfortable with fielding the questions, although Conservative Trahan and People's Party of Canada's Galante gamely sought to get their parties' policies across to those tuned in to the Zoom debate. Galante said the PPC is the party which can "pivot quickly" to address issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, using "time-tested protocols" to alleviate the effects of the pandemic. The party, he said, will use "real-time data, not modelling," to tackle the issue, while also abolishing vaccine mandates and vaccine passports. But Robertson pointed out that while the pandemic has caused widespread disruption in Canadians' lives, it is only one of the many issues facing the country going into the election. There also is the opioid epidemic, climate crisis and homeless crisis, which have only been exposed more during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The last 18 months have been very trying for all of us," Rota admitted, but in his years in office – he has been MP for the riding from 2004 to 2011, and from 2015 to the present – he said he has worked with municipalities and economic development departments to grow and keep business. Trahan, the deputy mayor of East Ferris and a North Bay police officer, attacked the high crime rates and violence that have taken hold in the region, as well as a serious drug problem. "It has to change," he said. Yet, while Robertson, Rota and Trahan agreed Canadians can do more to tackle environmental issues, Galante pointed to the "40 years of failed climate alarmism" that has resulted in "regulatory nightmares." Climate change, he said, is "a global issue, not a Canadian issue. Taxes don't change the climate." He said the PPC would withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord and its "punishing effects on Canada," and would abolish the carbon tax implemented by the federal Liberals. Robertson said one of the biggest things he hears from small business people is the need to hire. The NDP, he said, will help businesses provide better wages and workplaces. "We are fighting for small mom and pop" businesses, he said, with reliable internet service essential to help them keep their heads above water. His party, he said, also will target the super rich, increasing their tax rate to 35 per cent from 32 per cent, while also targeting people and businesses which move their money to so-called tax havens.

In response to a question on student housing costs, Rota admitted the housing system in Canada "doesn't work," and the Liberal party, he said, has put forward policies to try to fix that. They include a homeowners bill of rights, targeting foreign companies buying up properties and "sitting on them" as investments, taking them out of the market and making the housing situation even more difficult. He also said he wants to "get rid of blind bidding" on residential properties, where those interested in a property submit their bids at the same time without knowing what the other bids are. In one recent case, he said, a home was on the market with an asking price of $350,000. It went for $430,000. It was an example, he said, of how prices have shot up in the recent past, forcing people to make "ridiculous offers." On foreign policy, Trahan said his party "will not recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government" of Afghanistan, where 40,000 Canadians served and 158 died between 2001 and 2015. But, he said, a Conservative government will provide aid to the country – aid which "won't end up in the hands of the Taliban." He also said a Conservative government would "find a way to get" people, who worked with and supported the Canadian missions, out of the country and to Canada. A second debate, hosted by the North Bay and District Chamber of Commerce and YourTV will be held Sept. 14.

