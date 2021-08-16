Candidates in Nipissing-Timiskaming begin federal election campaign
A federal election is underway and voters in Nipissing-Timiskaming will have at least four candidates to choose from to be their next member of Parliament.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon agreed Sunday morning to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s request to dissolve Parliament for a 36-day campaign – the shortest allowed by law – that will culminate in a Sept. 20 vote.
Local incumbent Liberal and Speaker of the House in the just-dissolved Parliament Anthony Rota will seek re-election after winning the riding in 2019, capturing 40.5 per cent of the vote as the Liberals saw themselves reduced to a minority government.
In a statement, Rota said “the choice is clear,” with the Liberal Party having shown “incredible leadership in these very challenging times.”
“The last 18 months have been challenging for everyone. Canadians, supported by health-care professionals, front-line responders and many others have made huge progress fighting against the pandemic,” he said.
“With our government’s financial support, Canadians have shown that by working together, real progress can be achieved.”
First elected to Parliament in 2004, Rota would win twice more before losing narrowly in the 2011 federal election by 18 votes when the Conservatives won a majority government under Stephen Harper. He would eventually regain the seat for the Liberals again in 2015.
The New Democratic Party has nominated Scott Robertson, a first-time North Bay city councillor, as its local candidate.
Robertson recently announced he would take a leave of absence from council and has criticized the decision to hold an election at this time.
A motion, introduced by the Bloc Quebecois earlier this year and supported by the House of Commons, said it would be irresponsible to hold a federal election during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Running for the Conservative Party of Canada will be East Ferris deputy mayor Steven Trahan, who along with serving as a volunteer firefighter for more than 19 years also has been a North Bay police officer for 21 years and operates a travel agency.
The People’s Party of Canada has selected former Toronto firefighter and reservist Greg Galante as its nominee.
Galante has appeared at multiple “Freedom Rallies” at the city’s waterfront and recently spoke at a rally held by Maxime Bernier during the PPC leader’s tour of northeastern Ontario.
The Green Party of Canada has not nominated a candidate in Nipissing-Timiskaming to date.
At dissolution, the Liberals had 155 seats, the Conservatives 119, the Bloc Quebecois 32, the NDP 24 and the Greens two. There were also five Independents and one vacancy.