Local candidates in this year’s federal election are expressing concerns with recent vandalism to campaign signs.

A statement Wednesday from the campaign for Nipissing-Timiskaming Conservative candidate Steven Trahan said overnight, a number of election signs were stolen in an “organized and coordinated effort” from locations in Mattawa, Corbeil and Callander.

Candidates express dismay at election sign damage

“One of our sign teams noticed a number of signs missing this morning while working in the Corbeil and Callander area. They received a call from another sign crew advising that our signs in Mattawa had also been taken in the night,” campaign manager Tom Fletcher said.

“Ten of our larger signs and steel posts removed last night, most of these were placed next to election signs from other candidates but none of the other election signs were damaged or removed. One large sign was spray painted with a slur against our candidate.”

In addition to the large signs, the campaign says more than 20 smaller signs also were removed.

The value of the stolen material is more than $600, not including the time and effort required to install them, the campaign says, adding the matter has been reported to the Ontario Provincial Police.

“This was a coordinated effort. Clearly someone wants to change the momentum of the campaign in Nipissing-Timiskaming and they are committing political crimes, ripping out our election signs in the night,” Fletcher said.

“One of the larger signs was stolen right from the front lawn of a senior citizen in Corbeil. The supporter was understandably upset by this, there is no place for these tactics in our campaigns.”