Canadore to offer 'hybrid' programming, service delivery
Canadore College is “looking forward to a more normal fall semester,” and will offer a hybrid model of program and service delivery, according to president George Burton.
“We will follow the latest guidelines for in-person delivery and residence occupancy,” Burton said in a statement to The Nugget Tuesday.
Canadore to offer 'hybrid' programming, service delivery Back to video
Burton’s statement came the day after the province told colleges and universities in Ontario to prepare for all in-person classes and activities to resume in the fall semester, without capacity limits or physical distancing.
Many institutions have already said they will still use a mix of in-person and online learning.
The Ministry of Colleges and Universities has told the institutions to have plans for how learning will continue in the event of COVID-19 outbreaks.
Burton said Canadore encourages everyone “to be vaccinated at the earliest opportunity.”
Last week, the college said it had not yet made a final decision about whether COVID-19 vaccinations will be mandatory for a return to campus in September.
“Canadore and other colleges across Ontario are working on a coordinated approach to COVID-19 vaccines,” said Cindy Males, public relations and communication specialist at Canadore.
“A final decision will be communicated once it is made. In the meantime, Canadore encourages everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccination.”
Representatives from Nipissing University were not available for comment.
Colleges across the province, such as Seneca College in Toronto, require all students and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they attend campus for in-person classes.
Seneca College has campuses in Toronto, Peterborough and York Region.
A number of universities and colleges including Ryerson University and University of Toronto have previously announced students who want to live in residence will be required to be vaccinated.
“While we must remain vigilant and responsive to the trajectory of COVID-19, I am optimistic that the (post-secondary education) sector will resume many of the cherished in-person experiences that have been on pause for so long,” deputy minister Shelley Tapp wrote in a recent memo to the institutions.
Tapp said it’s “anticipated” that all in-person instruction and on-campus activities will be allowed again this fall, after more than a year since they were paused due to the pandemic.
Universities and colleges will still have to follow all public health and workplace safety rules, including requiring masks indoors, Tapp said.
The schools will still have flexibility to offer teaching in a variety of ways that best suit their needs, Tapp wrote, including virtual and hybrid models.
Specific guidance from the ministry on measures such as masks, screening and cleaning is set to be issued in early August.
The ministry is encouraging schools to use rapid antigen testing for routine screening of asymptomatic people, as well as wastewater surveillance for levels of COVID-19.
The NDP’s colleges and universities critic, Laura Mae Lindo, said resuming classes “is more complicated than just opening the doors,” and called for the government to provide increased funding, including for onsite rapid testing and upgraded ventilation systems.
The province announced approximately $100 million in March for post-secondary schools that have lost revenue while incurring additional pandemic-related expenses.
The Council of Ontario Universities has said the institutions are facing a shortfall of $500 million related to the pandemic.
With files from The Canadian Press