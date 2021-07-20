Canadore College is “looking forward to a more normal fall semester,” and will offer a hybrid model of program and service delivery, according to president George Burton.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“We will follow the latest guidelines for in-person delivery and residence occupancy,” Burton said in a statement to The Nugget Tuesday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Canadore to offer 'hybrid' programming, service delivery Back to video

Burton’s statement came the day after the province told colleges and universities in Ontario to prepare for all in-person classes and activities to resume in the fall semester, without capacity limits or physical distancing.

Many institutions have already said they will still use a mix of in-person and online learning.

The Ministry of Colleges and Universities has told the institutions to have plans for how learning will continue in the event of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Burton said Canadore encourages everyone “to be vaccinated at the earliest opportunity.”

Last week, the college said it had not yet made a final decision about whether COVID-19 vaccinations will be mandatory for a return to campus in September.

“Canadore and other colleges across Ontario are working on a coordinated approach to COVID-19 vaccines,” said Cindy Males, public relations and communication specialist at Canadore.

“A final decision will be communicated once it is made. In the meantime, Canadore encourages everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccination.”

Representatives from Nipissing University were not available for comment.

Colleges across the province, such as Seneca College in Toronto, require all students and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they attend campus for in-person classes.