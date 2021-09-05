For Sameer Aljabawi, the first day of school will mean more than a return to classes – it is the first step in a brand-new life.

Aljabawi is a refugee student from Syria enrolled at Canadore College in the pre-health sciences program.

Canadore College welcomes refugee student, celebrates international partnerships

He arrived on Aug. 11 directly from a Syrian refugee camp in Jordan.

“My journey was very difficult, starting from Syria to Jordan, full of fear and sadness. It took two days to reach Jordan,” Aljabawi said.

“It was a new and difficult life. My family and I needed a lot of time to adapt to that. I insisted on progress and perseverance until I achieved what I wanted – to travel in order to complete my future and the future of my family. I just wanted to complete my education.”

Aljabawi came to North Bay through Canadore College’s partnership with the non-profit organization World University Services Canada (WUSC) and its Student Refugee Program (SRP).

“The youth who arrive in Canada through the Student Refugee Program have worked for years to overcome barriers faced in refugee contexts, to complete their secondary education and achieve English or French language levels that are competitive for admission to higher education institutions,” said Ashley Korn, WUSC manager of Canadian Programming, Durable Solutions for Refugees.

“Each year, thousands of refugee youth apply to the SRP. These young people’s determination secures this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pursue their post-secondary education in Canada.

“WUSC volunteers on campus are able to make this program possible by raising awareness about the barriers refugee youth face in accessing education, and by fundraising to provide these life-changing opportunities for the SRP students that arrive in Canada to live and study as permanent residents, on the path to Canadian citizenship.”