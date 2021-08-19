Canadore College joins institutions requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

Canadore College will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, employees and individuals attending any of its campuses starting next month.

The college announced Thursday in a notice on its website that students, employees, visitors and contractors must be fully vaccinated effective Sept. 7.

The mandate is in effect for all Canadore campuses, including College Drive, Aviation and Commerce Court in North Bay, as well as West Parry Sound.

“All students, employees, visitors and contractors coming onto a Canadore campus must attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status. It is expected that all students and employees will have at least their first dose of a Health Canada approved vaccine by the first day of Fall Semester, Sept. 7, 2021. Exemptions for medical or religious grounds protected under the Ontario Human Rights Code will be considered with the proper documentation and those with approved exemptions will be required to conduct regular rapid antigen COVID-19 testing,” the college says.

The notice comes after Nipissing University announced Monday it would require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for all students, faculty, staff and other individuals coming to campus this fall.

Last week, the university’s administration took the initial step of making vaccines mandatory for all students in residence and varsity athletes.

Prior to its announcement, Canadore College stated earlier this month it would make vaccinations mandatory for all students living in residence.

The college, university and North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit have scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinics on campus: