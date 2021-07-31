Callander's cameras roll as council reviews surveillance policy

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Callander has updated policies regarding camera surveillance to ensure continued compliance with Ontario’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FIPPA) and Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA).

The “intent” of the town’s policy is to ensure that video surveillance “is for the purpose of safety and security,” while “protecting the privacy of individuals,” explained Fire Chief Todd Daley in his report to council during its July 27 meeting.

As Callander is “committed to public safety, crime prevention, and stewardship of publicly owned assets,” the municipality “may use video surveillance systems on municipal property” to prevent crime, Chief Daley added.

Privacy and public safety can be at odds, as sometimes people are captured on video who are simply walking by.

In designing its policy, the municipality consulted with FIPPA and MFIPPA regulations, and adopted guidelines from the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario.

Cameras can only be installed in identified public areas, and only after the installation is deemed justified based on specific reports or incidents of vandalism, crime or inappropriate behaviour.

The images recorded will not include private property. Only public property can be captured by cameras installed by the municipality.

Signs will be posted within the region saying cameras are recording to inform the public that surveillance is in full effect.