This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Callander, Powassan, Chisholm and the Township of Nipissing have unveiled their community safety and well-being (CSWB) plan.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Callander, Powassan, Chisholm and Nipissing release safety and well-being plan Back to video

The province requires all Ontario municipalities to develop and adopt a CSWB plan, and these four worked together to develop a regional objective.

In the fall of 2019, Powassan and Callander began working with Nipissing Township as all three have similar demographics and share services within the District of Parry Sound.

They struck a committee to begin work and, in early 2020, Chisholm joined the team.

“This plan supports enhanced collaboration among our communities and various sectors within our communities,” explained Chisholm’s mayor, Gail Degagne.

Tom Piper, Mayor of the Township of Nipissing, mentioned how “working together allows us to provide the most comprehensive and cost-effective support to our residents.”

The CSWB plan was put together using input from the communities, the police services boards and local health service providers.

Opinions were sought from those working in education, community and social services, and youth services.

One of the top priorities identified within the plan is improving mental health services. Psychiatric and psychological services are not readily available locally within the region, which is partly due to difficulties recruiting and retaining qualified professionals.

There is a wait list of two to three weeks for mental health counselling services, and the plan also noted a shortage of home care and personal support workers.