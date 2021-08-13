The Callander Public Library is launching a free delivery service to municipal residents with help from The Village Collective Impact Project.

The project is distributing grants to seniors’ organizations to get programming running across the region with funding from the federal government’s New Horizons for Seniors Program.

Callander library offering free delivery

The Callander library has received $5,000 to operate the free delivery service of library materials for residents unable to visit the library in person.

So far, $150,000 has been allocated to a dozen groups and agencies under the program.

“We are really excited to offer this service to the community,” said Melissa Sones, Callander Library CEO.

“We know that community members experience a variety of barriers to accessing library resources, so by offering a contactless delivery service we are able to remove one of those barriers.”

Senior volunteers will deliver regular and large print books, books on CD, pedometers, puzzles, board games and magazines once a week on a specific day. Seniors who live in Callander can also have tablets, iPads, and Wi-Fi hubs delivered.

The Village Collective Impact Project is operating out of The Village at Canadore College. Project leaders are collaborating with seniors, their caregivers, stakeholders, regional community organizations and agencies to develop new models of healthy aging and inclusion to improve outcomes for all seniors living in the Nipissing – Parry Sound District.

The Project aims to reduce the risk of social isolation by promoting social awareness and supporting the participation of seniors, families and caregivers. It is using an intergenerational approach that is proving to be most effective in combatting isolation for seniors.