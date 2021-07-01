This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Callander’s new fire hall will be built on Callander Bay Drive, near Swale Street.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Callander chooses location for new fire hall Back to video

The 2.7-hectare parcel of land has been owned by the municipality for years but has not been used for much except storing road fill.

As per a recent council decision, this property is now officially designated as the site for the new fire hall.

For a time, consideration was given to building across the street from the Community Centre on Swale.

But after a geotechnical study was done, the lot was not deemed “favourable for development,” a report to council explained.

The town also is considering using the site for a new municipal operations facility, which would include a 6,000-square-foot sand dome and an 800-square-foot salt shed.

Plans for a new fire hall go back to 2012, when the town conducted a facility accommodation review of municipal buildings.

That report recommended priority be given to constructing a new fire station. The suggestion was to construct a 20,430-square-foot building that would house administration offices and truck bays.

The 2012 report also suggested the Callander Bay Drive site as a possible location.

Other reports include a 2005 facility report, the 2007 building condition assessment, a 2008 facility accommodation review and, most recently, an update to the original 2012 report.

The findings of each recommend building a new fire hall, which has “been in need of replacement and/or rehabilitation for many years,” a council report explains.