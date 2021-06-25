Cachet rider takes gold in Innsbruck

Article content

A rider from France took the gold medal at the Crankworx Pump Track event Thursday, riding to his victory on a North Bay-designed bike.

Chaney Guennet took the gold in Innsbruck, Austria, competing against the best riders in the world, including the current world champion.

There are only two stops on the Crankworx tour this year because of COVID-19.

A second rider on the Cachet Bicycle team, Swedish rider Alex Alanko, crashed on his first run, but was able to get up and ride a safe second run to remain on the Diamond Tour Series.

Diamond-level riders are the top level in the world, with only a few events each year.

Alanko finished 12th of 15 riders despite the crash.

“I know he is not happy but I’m happy to see he’s safe after his huge crash,” Ryan Melnyck, owner of Cachet Bicycle Company, said.

Melnyck said the bike “did not snap and he is still on the tour.”

Although Alanko did not have a podium finish, Melnyck said the crash “is an easy way to test (bicycles) in real-world conditions.

Melnyck also is branching out, starting two new businesses aimed at the biking world.

Reactive Response manufactures custom titanium springs and shock accessories, while Esquire Components produces high-end parts like carbon-fibre rims, carbon-fibre handlebars, rims for downhill racing, hubs and seat posts.