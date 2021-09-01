Cachet rider places fourth at Copenride
Article content
Alex Alanko of Sweden took a fourth place finish at a major slopestyle mountain biking event.
Advertisement
Article content
Alanko, a Pro Team rider who has been riding for Cachet Bikes for three seasons, just missed the podium at Copenride, part of the Freeride Mountain Bike Association’s (FMBA) World Tour.
Cachet rider places fourth at Copenride Back to video
Slopestyle mountain biking is an adrenaline-fueled competition where contestants make their way down a machine-built course riddled with jumps and drops. Not only do riders need to clear these gravity-defying obstacles, but they must perform tricks to impress the crowd and, most importantly, the judges.
Riders are given a score between 0 and 100 based on the difficulty of the trick, fluidity, and the cleanliness of the landing.
Qualifying riders at World Tour events earn points on the FMBA leaderboard, which ranks riders over the season.
Unlike most slopestyle event which take place near the base of ski resorts, Copenride was built in the centre of Copenhagen using 836 tonnes of dirt, stacks of sea-cans, massive wooden ramps, and scaffolding that could have been mistaken for an apartment building.
The course consisted of seven main features, giving riders plenty of opportunity to show off their tricks and unique style, but all eyes were on the last feature – the Big Air Jump.
After completing the first series of features, riders took an elevator up to the top of a 45-foot roll-in, giving them speed to clear a 36-foot gap onto a 26-foot-tall landing from the colossal Big Air Jump.
This is where riders gave it their all, showcasing their best tricks for the crowd.
Advertisement
Article content
Alanko, known for his effortless-looking style has been riding for Cachet aboard the ‘XX’ frame.
Ryan Melnyck, owner of Cachet Bikes, designed this frame to be well balanced, stable at speed, and to shrug off a beating when things go wrong. The “XX” is one of four frames currently being offered by the company with many other designs in the prototype and testing phases.
Melnyck has also recently launched BLAQ Precision Components which offers high quality bicycle headsets, while continuing to develop the product lines for Esquire Components and Reactive Response Technology.
When Melnyck needs support with these ventures, he looks locally first. Since inception of Cachet Bikes he has trusted North Bay native Andrew Draper with the graphics design of each frame, and the logo design of each subsequent brand.
When conceptualizing new ideas, he goes to local university student Mackenzie Palmzia who can digitally model and print prototypes using his personal 3D-printer.
Melnyck also announced he has hired fellow avid cyclist Nick Callaghan to help with sales and marketing so he can focus on production and development of new components and bikes.
On the web: cachetbikes.com