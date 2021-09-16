Businessman's criminal charges withdrawn

All criminal charges against North Bay businessman Renzo Silveri – who faced multiple counts of fraud and other offences related to a local condominium – have been withdrawn.

Appearing before Justice Erin Lainevool Thursday in the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay, Crown counsel Serge Hamel requested that the matter against Silveri, 58, be withdrawn due to there being no reasonable prospect of conviction in the case.

He noted that the matter had gone to pre-trial on two previous occasions and was set for a preliminary hearing.

He noted that the matter had gone to pre-trial on two previous occasions and was set for a preliminary hearing.

Time had been set aside previously on Sept. 28, 29 and 30, Oct. 1 and Nov. 12 for a preliminary hearing, which is used to determine whether enough evidence exists to send an accused person to trial.

However, Hamel said the request to withdraw the charges was based on discussions held in the pre-trial stage, the recommendations and advice given by the pre-trial judges, and documentation sent by Silveri’s defence counsel.

Ellen Williams, appearing for defence counsel Alan Gold, did not object. She thanked Crown counsel for its consideration and said Silveri has always maintained his innocence of any crimes.

In June 2020, Ontario Provincial Police charged Silveri, who was 57 at the time, with seven counts of fraud over $5,000, two counts of theft over $5,000, one count of criminal breach of trust and five counts of falsifying books and documents.

The charges were related to the condominium development Premier Village by the Lake on Premier Road.

The condominium has been the subject of multiple lawsuits over the years, in part to gain access to the corporation’s financial records.