Burk's Falls arena to get major upgrade

The Armour, Ryerson and Burk’s Falls Memorial Arena is getting some much needed repairs.

Burk’s Falls council is approving an expenditure of $2,065 to repair the steel wires supporting the elevator this year after a technician with the mobility company Savaria discovered in May the unit needs significant repairs.

Arena manager Graham Smith told council the elevator repairs are necessary in an effort to avoid a lengthy shutdown should it fail.

And considering the elevator is 25 years old, Smith is trying to avoid a potentially long shutdown scenario.

“The problem we have with this elevator is the parts don’t exist anymore, so to try and get some of these parts are expensive and hard to come by,” Smith said.

Smith also says if a breakdown occurs, the community will face a long period where the elevator is out of commission while replacement parts are tracked down and installed.

In addition to this year’s steel rope repairs, staff are preparing for a major overhaul of the elevator for next year.