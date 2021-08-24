Bull takes top spot in Seattle

Jaimee Bull is back in competition after spending five weeks in North Bay training on Trout Lake.

Bull began the second half of her waterski season at the U.S. Open Waterski Pro Tour stop in Chicago last weekend, finishing second behind Whitney McClintock after an unexpected bobble in the final round of competition.

This past Saturday, she claimed top spot at the Hilltop Syndicate Pro tournament in Seattle.

In the preliminary round, she posted a score of 1 buoy at 10.25 metres (41 off), giving her top seed status for the group of eight skier head-to-head rounds Sunday.

In the quarter finals, Bull defeated Karen Truelove of the U.S. and edged out American Samantha Dumala in the semi-final round.

Manon Costard of France defeated American Elizabeth Montavon and Whitney McClintock of Canada in the quarter and semi-final rounds respectively.

In the final round of the head-to-head competition, Bull bested Costard’s score of 3.5 @ 11.25 m (38 off) with a score of 4.5 buoys @ 10.75 m (39.5 off) to take home the victory.

Bull was the only woman in the tournament to run a full pass at 10.75 m.

This victory puts her squarely in first place in the Women’s Protour standings, but there are several coming events she will miss due to her school commitments.

She has returned to Florida to prepare for the U21 World Championships in Santa Rosa Beach this coming weekend where she will attempt to defend her slalom title from 2019.