Bull takes gold at U21 championships

Team Canada finishes in second place to Team USA

Jaimee Bull took the gold and Team Canada took second place as the world’s best young waterskiers competed in the U21 World Waterski Championships at Cory Pickos Ski School in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.

Skiers compete in the slalom, jump and trick events.

Bull, a slalom specialist and the defending U21 world champion at the event, faced serious competition from a strong field of skiers, including American Brooke Baldwin, the No. 2 seed in the event.

In the preliminary round, Baldwin finished in first place with a score of 4 buoys @ 10.75 m (39.5 off) when Bull crashed around 3 Ball at that same line length, finishing with a score of 2.5 buoys.

The finals were moved ahead a day as Hurricane Ida threatened the gulf coast Sunday.

In the finals, conditions were a little windy and Baldwin ran 2 buoys @ the 10.75 m line length and Bull ran 2.25 buoys at the same line to narrowly edge out Baldwin for the gold medal, successfully defending her championship from 2019.

Team Canada finished in second place and the team gold medal went to Team USA.

Team Canada members include Bull, Paige Rini (Clermont FL), Neily Ross (Winter Garden FL), Sean Kraus (Granbury TX), Shea O’Brien (Calgary AB) and Carter Lucas (Saskatoon SK).

Bull will return now to the University of Louisiana in Lafayette, to enter her fourth year of the Mechanical Engineering program and prepare for the coming collegiate season.