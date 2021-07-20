Break-in leaves centre director feeling 'violated'

Seth Compton says it isn’t about the stuff that was taken.

“I feel that this safe space has been violated,” Compton, the executive director of OutLoud North Bay, said Tuesday after the centre, which aims to give youths and teens a safe place, was broken into.

Between 4 and 6 a.m. Tuesday, one or two individuals entered the centre, located at the Voyager Motel, taking several skateboards, a guitar, game console “and a couple of cans of pop,” Compton said.

Compton was informed of the break-in that same morning when a tenant in the building called the owners to tell them the doors to the centre were open.

“When I logged in to the cameras, I saw two people” captured on video.

They left behind a wheeled dolly, which Compton believes meant they had planned to cart away some larger items.

It was found in the lower hallway.

“It’s not ours,” Compton says.

“The stuff that was taken is easily replaced,” he says. “What bothers me is we tried to make a safe space for kids. But this safe space doesn’t seen so secure anymore.”

It’s the first time he has experienced something like this, but he kept up a brave face.

One of the adult volunteers at the centre assured him all the doors were locked before leaving Monday night, and in fact the main entrance is always locked. Visitors have to ring a doorbell to gain entry.

“I find it weird that it could have been left unlocked,” he says.

In addition to taking about $1,000 worth of items, the person or persons who entered the centre also “rummaged through everything.”

There was no damage caused to the centre.

“The whole idea of this place is we don’t want kids to feel unsafe,” Compton says.

“We see new kids every day. We average 60 kids a day at least.”

He said police, who visited the centre Tuesday morning, “have an idea who it was.”

Despite the break-in, there were several teens visiting the centre Tuesday afternoon, playing video games and just chilling out.

“We want it to be a safe space for them,” Compton said.

And while he expects security will be tightened at the centre, he said the aim right now is to push ahead and improve the centre.