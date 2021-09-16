Branch 23 wins another extension

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 23 has been given “an indefinite extension” to find a new home.

Branch president Eileen Viau said Thursday she talked to the provincial and zone commanders last week.

The extension gives the branch more time to find a new home.

“We’re still looking,” Viau said.

Complicating the search is the COVID-19 pandemic, which has derailed many plans and prevented members of the branch from being able to look at properties.

The branch left its former home on First Avenue West more than a year ago.

But even if it finds a home, Viau said, it will be sitting empty until the pandemic restrictions can be lifted.

“We can’t have meetings,” she said in an earlier interview. “We can’t run the bar. If you’re paying for a bartender … you aren’t making anything.”

She noted several smaller branches in the province have had to shut their doors permanently during the pandemic, but that’s not something she is considering.

“We are going to find a place,” she said.

The branch has also been locked in a dispute with Ontario Command which, in October 2019, suspended the powers of the branch and installed a board of trustees to preserve “all the property and administration of the affairs of the branch.”

Ontario Command directed the branch to either find a new location to relocate or co-habitate, amalgamate with another branch, or surrender its charter.

A letter, sent to members of the branch, set a deadline of Nov. 30 last year to find a home. One of the prerequisites for a new home is that it be located in or around the middle of the city. That means sharing space with Branch 599 in West Ferris is a problem. Members – the majority of them senior citizens – would have a hard time getting there.