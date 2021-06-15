Branch 23 wins another extension
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 23 has been given another extension to find a new home.
Branch president Eileen Viau said Tuesday provincial command has given the branch until the end of September to find a permanent location or risk losing its charter.
“We are still looking for a home,” Viau said, more than a year after the branch moved out of the building on First Avenue West.
“With this darn pandemic, we can’t get in to see anything.”
The branch has been trying to find new accommodations since before it locked its doors. A few possibilities have come up, most falling by the wayside, but the effort is continuing.
Being in the middle of a pandemic hasn’t helped, Viau admits.
Even if the branch can find a home, she says, it will be sitting empty until the provincial restrictions are lifted further.
“We can’t have meetings,” she said. “We can’t run the bar. If you’re paying for a bartender … you aren’t making anything.”
In an earlier interview, Viau and past president Jim Thompson said the branch, while homeless, is “alive and well.
“Financially we are sitting solid,” Thompson said.
But finding a new location that works for members, and trying to find a location at this time, is a difficult task.
“Our hands are tied now,” Thompson says. “We can’t even get in to see a place.”
On top of that, with the restrictions imposed by the province and the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, “trying to open a branch today would be foolhardy.”
“We did have a place to go, but we lost it,” Viau says of a plan to rent space in a local business.
That space was eventually rented to another group, but she remains optimistic.
The branch also has been locked in a dispute with Ontario Command which, in October 2019, suspended the powers of the branch and installed a board of trustees to preserve “all the property and administration of the affairs of the branch.”
Ontario Command directed the branch to either find a new location to relocate or co-habitate, amalgamate with another branch, or surrender its charter.
A letter, sent to members of the branch, set a deadline of Nov. 30 last year to find a home. That deadline has been extended several times.
One of the prerequisites for a new home is that it be located in or around the middle of the city. That means sharing space with Branch 599 in West Ferris is a problem. Members – the majority of them senior citizens – would have a hard time getting there.
“We had over 300 members last year,” Viau says. “They couldn’t possibly absorb us.”
And because Branch 23 wouldn’t own the facility, it wouldn’t be able to host and collect revenues from its own functions.
That’s what made the First Avenue West location so ideal.