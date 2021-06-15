Branch 23 wins another extension

Article content

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 23 has been given another extension to find a new home.

Branch president Eileen Viau said Tuesday provincial command has given the branch until the end of September to find a permanent location or risk losing its charter.

“We are still looking for a home,” Viau said, more than a year after the branch moved out of the building on First Avenue West.

“With this darn pandemic, we can’t get in to see anything.”

The branch has been trying to find new accommodations since before it locked its doors. A few possibilities have come up, most falling by the wayside, but the effort is continuing.

Being in the middle of a pandemic hasn’t helped, Viau admits.

Even if the branch can find a home, she says, it will be sitting empty until the provincial restrictions are lifted further.

“We can’t have meetings,” she said. “We can’t run the bar. If you’re paying for a bartender … you aren’t making anything.”