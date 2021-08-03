Books on the brain? Bonfield library might be looking for you

The Bonfield public library board is short one member, and it’s seeking book-minded people to apply for the seat.

All interested bibliophiles can submit a brief statement of interest to the township’s chief administrative officer, Peter Johnston, by noon Aug. 5.

This is a volunteer position with no remuneration. The successful candidate will serve a 16-month term from Aug. 10, 2021, to Nov. 30, 2022.

Meetings are held once a month usually on the first Monday, excluding July and August, at 7 p.m.

What does a board member do? The board develops the overall mission of the library, helps to secure funding for the library’s services – so familiarity with funding applications is a plus – and drafts policies to guide the library’s future operations.

Board members also produce ideas for library programs, and work to evaluate how these programs work for the community.

Another key trait of a library board member is a willingness to promote the library and its programs throughout the community and surrounding areas.

Essentially, the board’s main role is governance and advocacy, with the day-to-day operations and management of the library left to the library’s CEO, Jeannette Shields, and library staff.

All applicants can send their letter of interest to Johnston at cao.clerk@bonfieldtownship.org

For more information on the opportunity, call the clerk’s office at 705-776-2641, or contact Shields at 705-776-2396.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter covering civic and diversity issues for BayToday. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.