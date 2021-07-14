Bingo hall, theatres prepare to reopen

The bingo balls will be rumbling soon and the smell of movie popcorn will soon fill the theatres.

Blue Sky Bingo on Airport Road will re-open its doors Friday at 12:15 p.m. for the matinee session.

Owner John Rinn said the bingo hall will have an increased capacity attendance of 100 people per session.

“We still need to screen and collect contact information before you can enter the hall. Masks will still be required.”

Rinn said all 20 staff who were laid off during the spring shutdown have been called back.

“We will also be looking to hire more workers as some have moved on,” he said Monday.

“It’s great to be able to open again for the staff, charities and our customers.”

If you smell freshly popped popcorn near the North Bay Mall it’s because move theatres are also reopening their doors Friday.

Bingo halls and movie theatres are two of the industries that are permitted to open under the province’s Reopening Ontario plan in Step 3.

Kevin Matthews, executive director for Manitoba and Northern Ontario Cineplex operations, said the first show will take place Friday at noon.

“We’ll open the doors between 11 and 11:30 a.m. for those eager movie-goers,” he said.

“The theatre has been closed since Dec. 25 – almost seven months.

I know I’m personally excited to get out of my house and into a theatre to watch a movie. The biggest debate will be which one will we see?”

Matthews said although people have had to adjust to watching movies from their home during the pandemic, he’s confident the theatres will be at full allowed capacity.

“There’s no matching the screens and sounds inside a theatre,” he said.