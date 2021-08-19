Bike lane painting this week on Main Street West

New bike lanes will be painted along Main Street West this week as part of the finishing touches of the West Link multi-use pathway.

Once completed, parking will be restricted on both sides of Main Street West between Timmins Street and the intersection of Memorial Drive and Murray Street, except for an area designated for short-term stops only, a statement from the city said.

Parking signage will be installed as part of the work.

In the near future, a new bike box will be added at the Main Street West, Memorial Drive and Murray Street intersection. The bike box, a designated area at the head of a traffic lane at a signalized intersection, provides cyclists with a safe and visible way to get ahead of queuing traffic during a red-light signal, the city said.

It will be identifiable to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians by a green road marking, and be accessible via Memorial Drive.

Bike boxes are aimed at increasing visibility of cyclists and helping both cyclists and drivers share the road.

Vehicles are required to stop behind the green bike box and are not able to make right-hand turns on red at intersections where bike boxes are present. During green lights, cyclists have priority through the intersection.

“This new type of active transportation infrastructure is being introduced as part of the city’s effort to make North Bay a more bicycle-friendly city,” the city said.

For more information, visit: www.northbay.ca/our-community/active-transportation/