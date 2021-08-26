This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

And you only have to look back at the last 18 months to see the dedication and commitment to the city, players, fans and club, said Mike Griffin, president of the North Bay Battalion Hockey Club.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Battalion owner committed to keeping team in North Bay Back to video

“If the last 18 months have proved anything it’s Scott Abbott’s commitment,” he told The Nugget Wednesday morning, referring to the Battalion’s owner and governor.

“We’re not going anywhere. We’re here for a guarantee of six more seasons. And then we have the option of another five (seasons) and another five (seasons) after that,” he said.

“Through this pandemic there’s been no layoffs, no salary reductions and all bills have been paid. All of this happened with zero income coming in. Our financials have been hit significantly. While some clubs reduced their operations, we continued operations as normal.”

The North Bay Battalion organization employs 12 full-time staff and more than 65 part-time staff.

But since March 8, 2020, the club hasn’t seen a “single cent of revenue,” Griffin said.

“One year ago, the league asked for some information pertaining to the economic impact OHL teams have on the cities they’re located in.”

According to an article in the Sault Star, the Sault Greyhounds, the city’s OHL team, lost upwards of $50,000 per month during the pandemic.

It was determined that the North Bay Battalion has an economic impact of $5.2 million per year on the city, everything from payroll, hospitality and advertising, Griffin said.