Battalion owner committed to keeping team in North Bay
The North Bay Battalion Hockey Club isn’t going anywhere.
And you only have to look back at the last 18 months to see the dedication and commitment to the city, players, fans and club, said Mike Griffin, president of the North Bay Battalion Hockey Club.
“If the last 18 months have proved anything it’s Scott Abbott’s commitment,” he told The Nugget Wednesday morning, referring to the Battalion’s owner and governor.
“We’re not going anywhere. We’re here for a guarantee of six more seasons. And then we have the option of another five (seasons) and another five (seasons) after that,” he said.
“Through this pandemic there’s been no layoffs, no salary reductions and all bills have been paid. All of this happened with zero income coming in. Our financials have been hit significantly. While some clubs reduced their operations, we continued operations as normal.”
The North Bay Battalion organization employs 12 full-time staff and more than 65 part-time staff.
But since March 8, 2020, the club hasn’t seen a “single cent of revenue,” Griffin said.
“One year ago, the league asked for some information pertaining to the economic impact OHL teams have on the cities they’re located in.”
According to an article in the Sault Star, the Sault Greyhounds, the city’s OHL team, lost upwards of $50,000 per month during the pandemic.
It was determined that the North Bay Battalion has an economic impact of $5.2 million per year on the city, everything from payroll, hospitality and advertising, Griffin said.
Griffin didn’t want to say how much the city’s OHL team lost in revenue, simply saying the “figures are significant.”
Despite the losses and cancelled season last year, there is much reason to be hopeful and optimistic.
Griffin said North Bay is a place where hockey players want to come and play.
He credits the Troops coaching staff – head coach Ryan Oulahen, general manager Adam Dennis, assistant coaches Scott Wray and Bill Houlder and assistant general manager John Winstanley.
He said the coaching staff brings a wealth of knowledge and experience both on and off the ice.
“They present well when it comes to recruitment,” Griffin said, adding this year was no exception with players like Ty Nelson coming on board.
“Ty is 5’10, 185 pounds has incredible quickness for a defenceman.”
With the season quickly approaching, Griffin said fans are looking forward to getting back to watching hockey inside Memorial Gardens.
He said as of right now, 1,000 fans are permitted inside the arena to watch the Troops, however, things could change.
The Ontario Hockey League announced Aug. 21 it would require anyone who wants to attend a game or practice be fully vaccinated.
This week, Ontario’s top health official announced he would support lifting capacity limits in venues with mandatory vaccination requirements. Those venues could include arenas where OHL games are played.
“We’re crossing our fingers that changes come sooner rather than later,” Griffin said. “At this point we’re relieved we have guidelines that allow us to plan.”
While the province remains in Step 3 of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen, the club has to follow the regulations and rules in place.
Griffin said fans will only be able to watch training camp sessions through Gate 2 at Memorial Gardens. There will be contact tracing and fans are required to wear a mask.
Training camp kicks off next week Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m.
It will resume Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. Doors open one hour before camp begins.
The team’s regular season begins Oct. 7 at home against the Peterborough Petes.