Attempted murder charge laid following altercation

A 33-year-old North Bay man faces attempted murder and assault charges following an incident Saturday.

North Bay police said that while at a residence in the 100 block of Oak Street East, two men got involved in an altercation.

During the incident, the victim was assaulted with a weapon, receiving multiple serious injuries.

The victim was able to flee the residence and was later treated for his injuries.

A suspect was later arrested and, while at police headquarters, became aggressive and assaulted an officer.

Ian Charles Chapman faces one count each of attempt to commit murder, assault with a weapon and assault a peace officer.

Chapman is in custody pending a bail hearing.

If you or someone you know is a victim of a crime, call the North Bay Police Service at 705-472-1234 to speak directly with a police officer.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Near North Crime Stoppers online at www.NearNorthCrimeStoppers.com or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).