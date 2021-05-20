Arrest made in armed robbery at Circle K

Police released security camera images of the suspect, who was identified with the help of information from members of the public.

After receiving items and currency, police say the accused fled the premises.

The accused allegedly gathered items in the store, approached the cashier and presented a firearm.

Police say the accused entered the variety store at approximately 3:30 a.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

The North Bay Police Service announced Thursday that Dylan Robert McWatch has been charged with robbery with violence, using a firearm while committing an offence, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm and failure to comply with a release order.

A 28-year-old man from North Bay has been charged in connection to a robbery at the Circle K near the corner of Jane and Clarence streets Monday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

After identifying the accused, police located and arrested him at approximately 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.

McWatch is being held in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.

“The North Bay Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation,” a statement from police said.

“The use of security cameras in homes and businesses ensures that, when a crime is committed, there is video evidence of the crime and of the accused. This footage is indispensable to police investigations. If you have footage of a potential crime, contact the police to report it.”

Police are encouraging members of the public with home security cameras to join the Security Camera Resource and Mapping, or SCRAM, initiative.

Participants provide their contact information and the location of their security cameras to police.

If police believe a crime may have been captured on camera, officers will contact the participant and ask to review the footage.

“SCRAM is completely voluntary. Individuals who sign up can refuse to show police security footage and withdraw from the program at any time. At no point are police given access to or control over your security cameras,” police say.

If you have a photo or video surveillance system at your residence and wish to join SCRAM, email your information to SCRAM@northbaypolice.on.ca

Police will require a name, address, contact phone number and email address, the street or roadway that can be seen with the camera, the type of camera and a way to retrieve the footage, such as a disc or thumb drive.

If you suspect criminal activity or observe a crime in progress, contact the North Bay Police Service at 911 for an emergency or the non-emergency line at 705-472-1234 to speak with an officer.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Near North Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com