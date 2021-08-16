Area still slightly behind provincial average for vaccinations

More than 71 per cent of residents aged 12 and up in the North Bay Parry Sound Health Unit have been fully immunized against COVID-19, while just under 80 per cent have received at least one dose.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

That means 82,410 people in Nipissing and Parry Sound districts have received two shots, while 91,659 have received one dose of the vaccines now available.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Area still slightly behind provincial average for vaccinations Back to video

Both figures are slightly below the Ontario average.

No vaccines have yet been approved for use among children under the age of 12 in Canada.

So far, 171,629 doses of the vaccine have been administered at local clinics, an increase of 411 since Friday.

The majority were administered at Memorial Gardens in North Bay, which hosted its final clinics Monday.

The health unit also reported that three more cases of COVID-19 have been resolved, leaving two active cases, both in Nipissing.

There were no new cases reported Monday.

Of the four cases reported since Aug. 10, two were among people aged 19 or younger and two were in the 40 to 59 age group. Three of those cases were attributed to close contact with a case, while one was attributed to community spread.

ONTARIO

The province reported 526 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths from the virus Monday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 353 of the infected people are unvaccinated and 60 are partially vaccinated.

The case numbers are based on 15,784 tests.

Eighty-one per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 73 per cent have both shots.

There are 119 patients in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness and 66 on ventilators.

COVID-19 immunization clinics will run in Ontario schools and nearby locations as the academic year begins, the province announced Monday in a bid to reach unvaccinated youth who are set to gather in classrooms next month.