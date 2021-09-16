A number of Chippewa Secondary School students were shocked to walk out of their school Wednesday to see four women standing on school property holding graphic pictures of aborted fetuses.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“It was saddening and we were extremely shocked at what we saw,” said Grade 10 student Nia Bradford, referring to colourful large placards of a baby fetus torn into pieces.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Anti-abortion protesters not welcomed at high school, say students Back to video

“What was equally upsetting was the strong opinions they were expressing on women and what they thought they should do with their bodies.”

According to pamphlets the women distributed to students, they were part of Show the Truth Canada.

The Nugget reached out to Show the Truth Canada for comment. They stated: “We wanted to show the teens what the ‘choice’ of abortion actually looks like – namely a pre-born baby who has been torn limb from limb. Lots of great conversations were had with students (in fact some came to help us) and we handed out tons of flyers.”

Sierra June Richardson said the protesters started their public campaign on school property on the Chippewa Street side of the school outside the entrances used by Grade 7 and 8 students.

Sierra June, a Grade 10 Chippewa student, said she walked by the protesters heading to a nearby park for lunch with a group of friends.

“The pictures were shocking and it made a lot of us really angry. It was an upsetting protest to have outside a high school.”

She said as they walked past the protesters, she debated saying something but instead kept her silence and opinions to herself.

But when she returned to school for class and noticed they were still there, Sierra June says she couldn’t help but express her opinion.

“I was chatting with one of the ladies and had asked her about women who wanted an abortion after they’ve been raped.”