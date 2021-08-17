Another thousand people receive vaccinations

There is only one active COVID-19 case in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit region, according to Tuesday’s update.

The health unit reports the active case is in Nipissing.

One case has been resolved since Monday's update.

One case has been resolved since Monday’s update.

There have been six cases reported in August. None have required hospitalization.

The region also is reporting almost a thousand new vaccinations.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, there had been 992 new vaccinations recorded in the region, bringing the total number of doses administered at local clinics to 172,621.

In all, 83,376 residents of the region aged 12 or older have been fully inoculated against COVID-19. That represents 71.97 per cent of the region, while 79.63 per cent of all those aged 12 and older have received at least one dose.

The vaccines have not yet been approved for children under the age of 12 in Canada.

ONTARIO

Ontario announced Tuesday it is giving third doses of vaccine to the most vulnerable and requiring health and education workers to either get vaccinated or undergo regular testing.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore announced the changes Tuesday afternoon in a news conference at Queen’s Park.

The province also will remain in its third stage of reopening for the foreseeable future.

Moore thanked all Ontarians who’ve been vaccinated. More than 81 per cent of those eligible have received at least one dose.

He said the Delta variant now accounts for more than 90 per cent of all new cases in Ontario. Rates of illness and of hospitalization due to COVID-19 are rising, Moore said.

Moore said it appears current vaccines have an effectiveness, percentage-wise, in the “mid-80s” against the Delta variant.