Another thousand people receive vaccinations
There is only one active COVID-19 case in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit region, according to Tuesday’s update.
The health unit reports the active case is in Nipissing.
One case has been resolved since Monday’s update.
There have been six cases reported in August. None have required hospitalization.
The region also is reporting almost a thousand new vaccinations.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, there had been 992 new vaccinations recorded in the region, bringing the total number of doses administered at local clinics to 172,621.
In all, 83,376 residents of the region aged 12 or older have been fully inoculated against COVID-19. That represents 71.97 per cent of the region, while 79.63 per cent of all those aged 12 and older have received at least one dose.
The vaccines have not yet been approved for children under the age of 12 in Canada.
ONTARIO
Ontario announced Tuesday it is giving third doses of vaccine to the most vulnerable and requiring health and education workers to either get vaccinated or undergo regular testing.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore announced the changes Tuesday afternoon in a news conference at Queen’s Park.
The province also will remain in its third stage of reopening for the foreseeable future.
Moore thanked all Ontarians who’ve been vaccinated. More than 81 per cent of those eligible have received at least one dose.
He said the Delta variant now accounts for more than 90 per cent of all new cases in Ontario. Rates of illness and of hospitalization due to COVID-19 are rising, Moore said.
Moore said it appears current vaccines have an effectiveness, percentage-wise, in the “mid-80s” against the Delta variant.
“We need to be proactive to avoid the reactive closures that result in significant impacts on our mental, physical, social and economic well-being,” Moore said.
“Every shot in arms is our best shot out of this.”
He said immunizations must be maximized to protect those most vulnerable to the virus.
If an upcoming student vaccination policy follows the lead of the existing Immunization of School Pupils Act – the law governing vaccinations for measles, whooping cough and more – then it would simply require parents to inform their local health units of a child’s vaccination status. It would not require vaccination.
As of Wednesday, the province will expand eligibility for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children turning 12 this year.
Third doses will be available to transplant recipients and residents of long-term care, high-risk retirement homes and First Nations elder-care homes. They also will be for patients on active treatment for certain cancers, including blood cancers, such as lymphoma, myeloma and leukemia.
Those doses could begin as early as this week but the program will vary by health unit.
Moore said people should continue with the usual pandemic precautions, including regular hand-washing and distancing.
“I’m sorry to say I think it’s going to be a difficult fall and winter,” he said, but did not elaborate.
As of Sept. 7, employers in health and education must have policies requiring staff to provide proof of either full vaccination against COVID-19, a medical reason for not being vaccinated or completion of a COVID-19 education session.
Policies also are coming to post-secondary schools, women’s shelters, licensed retirement homes, congregate-care settings, including group homes for developmentally disabled adults, children’s treatment homes and licensed children’s homes.
Those without full vaccination are to be tested weekly, at minimum, but possibly as many as three times per week, said Moore.
The policies stop short of mandating vaccines for workers in front-line, high-risk jobs – something health worker groups and other advocates have called for.
Moore said if a hospital or other employer feels stronger measures are needed, the province may allow tougher rules based on the local risk level.
With files from The Canadian Press