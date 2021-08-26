Another new case of COVID-19 reported
Eight active cases in region, all in Nipissing District
Article content
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is reporting another new case of COVID-19 in the region – the 14th case reported in August.
Article content
In its daily update Thursday, the health unit said the new case is in Nipissing District. All eight active cases currently are in Nipissing, with one case requiring hospitalization.
Another new case of COVID-19 reported
The new case is the 669th case of COVID-19 reported in the region since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Of the eight cases reported in the last seven days, four involve persons between the age of 20 and 39, two in the 60-79 age group and one each in the 19 and younger and the 40-59 age groups.
A total of 290 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since Wednesday’s update, for a total of 175,349 administered at local clinics.
Just over 73.3 per cent of the population aged 12 or older in the region – 84,920 people – are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 80.38 per cent, or 93,108 people aged 12 or older, have received at least one dose.
ONTARIO
Ontario’s largest school board will require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Toronto District School Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to develop a mandatory vaccination policy for staff, trustees and visitors to schools. The policy would be in place, if possible, before schools reopen there on Sept. 9.
Several trustees said the move will increase safety during the pandemic and they hope other school boards will follow suit.
“I think this is one of those very critical and important moments when trustees are leading in an essential way that quite literally in this case can have the impact of saving lives,” said trustee Jennifer Story.
Article content
“We are the first school board to grapple with this. That is daunting, and that is scary to contemplate that we are out there on the ledge, but I also think it’s something that when we get to the other side of this, we’ll all be very proud that we took this leadership …”
A spokesperson for the board said he was not aware of any other Ontario school board that has adopted a mandatory vaccination policy.
Ontario reported 678 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday but no new deaths.
Across the province, 302 people are in hospital with the disease, including 165 in intensive care.
On the vaccination front, the province said 82.5 per cent of eligible Ontarians, over age 12, have received a first dose and 75.5 per cent have a second dose.
Of the 302 people in hospital, 271 are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is not known.
There are 165 in intensive care.
The number of people in ICU, a critical indicator of the health system’s ability to cope, is rising but remains well below the peak in April during the third wave of the pandemic.
The number of COVID-19 patients in ICU rose by 34 in the last week, according to the province’s science advisory table.
On Thursday, Anthony Dale, the president of the Ontario Hospital Association, said that 16 people had been admitted to the ICU in one day.
“If you are eligible but not yet vaccinated please do so immediately,” he posted.
The hospital association released a statement Wednesday warning that uptake of vaccines has slowed considerably and unless it picks up the fourth wave of the pandemic will accelerate this fall and winter.
“After a taste of normalcy this summer, no one wants to go backwards,” said the statement. “But that is a possibility if a significant number of Ontarians choose to remain unvaccinated.”
With files from Postmedia and The Canadian Press