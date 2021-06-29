Anishinabek Nation promotes learning, wearing orange this Canada Day
Article content
Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe is encouraging all Canadians to consider wearing orange this Canada Day and make an effort to learn about the country’s true history.
“We know the history, we have heard the stories and we know that there will inevitably be more gravesites that will come to light. As a collective, we need to find and understand the truth before we can consider any kind of reconciliation,” Niganobe said in a statement.
Anishinabek Nation promotes learning, wearing orange this Canada Day Back to video
“Take the time to learn about Indian Residential Schools and Indigenous history in this Canadian nation. If survivors choose to share their story, take the time to listen and learn with an open mind and heart. Let the families of those who never returned home, speak and guide us. If you can lay ‘semaa’ down, sing, or hold ceremony for these ‘binooji’ spirits, please do so to help them on their journey into the Spirit World.”
The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocacy body for 39 member First Nations in Ontario, including Nipissing First Nation. It is described as the oldest political organization in Ontario, tracing its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.
Advertisement
Article content
Wearing Orange on Canada Day this year comes from the inspiration for Orange Shirt Day, which came from residential school survivor Phyllis Jack Webstad, who shared her story at a St. Joseph Mission Residential School Commemoration Project and Reunion event held in Williams Lake, B.C., in the spring of 2013.
Webstad recounted her first day of residential schooling at six years old when she was stripped of her clothes, including the new orange shirt her grandmother bought her, which was never returned.
The orange shirt now symbolizes how the residential school system took away the Indigenous identity of its students and opens the door to a global conversation on all aspects of residential schools.
In addition to simply wearing an orange shirt, Canadians are encouraged to learn more about the history of residential schools and their assimilation practices, drawing from Webstad’s experience in particular.
“As treaty partners, learning about the history of the Canadian nation is a shared responsibility that takes initiative and accountability from every individual occupying these lands,” Niganobe said.
“Wearing orange not only symbolizes your awareness that every child matters but also your willingness to listen and understand. It is a step forward together. This month, it is encouraging that Canada’s Oath of Citizenship will officially recognize First Nations, Inuit and Métis obligations. Obligations that all citizens, including newcomers, have to uphold the treaties between the Crown and Indigenous Nations.”
Advertisement
Article content
The Anishinabek Nation also highlighted Ogimaa Duke Peltier of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory who attended one of the last operating Indian Residential Schools in Saskatchewan.
“The truth of our experiences that is now capturing the attention of the global community requires all of us to learn from this dark past and ensure that this never happens again,” said Peltier, who is the Anishinabek Nation Children’s Commissioner.
“Anishinabek languages and our culture will continue to persevere regardless of the injustices we endure. An immediate and decisive commitment to reconciliation by Canada will realize a future that is beautiful, colourful and wonderful.”