Article content

Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe is encouraging all Canadians to consider wearing orange this Canada Day and make an effort to learn about the country’s true history.

“We know the history, we have heard the stories and we know that there will inevitably be more gravesites that will come to light. As a collective, we need to find and understand the truth before we can consider any kind of reconciliation,” Niganobe said in a statement.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Anishinabek Nation promotes learning, wearing orange this Canada Day Back to video

“Take the time to learn about Indian Residential Schools and Indigenous history in this Canadian nation. If survivors choose to share their story, take the time to listen and learn with an open mind and heart. Let the families of those who never returned home, speak and guide us. If you can lay ‘semaa’ down, sing, or hold ceremony for these ‘binooji’ spirits, please do so to help them on their journey into the Spirit World.”

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocacy body for 39 member First Nations in Ontario, including Nipissing First Nation. It is described as the oldest political organization in Ontario, tracing its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.