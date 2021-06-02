Anishinabek Nation elects new grand council chief

“Miigwech to Glen for your service and dedication to the Anishinabek Nation communities and the Anishinabek peoples. I appreciate, value and most of all, value your shared words of wisdom. Miigwech to the Elders who have guided me to this point that we are at right now. Miigwech to the Chief – the Gimaas – for selecting me as grand council chief,” a statement from Niganobe said.

The 39 Anishinabek Nation First Nations chiefs elected the new grand council chief, with 20 votes cast for Niganobe and 18 for Hare.

Niganobe, who is chief of Mississauga #8 First Nation, and incumbent Glen Hare participated in the election, which was led by Anishinabek Nation Head Getzit and appointed electoral officer Nmishomis Gordon Waindubence during the virtual Grand Council Assembly.

The Chiefs-in-Assembly elected Chief Reginald Niganobe Wednesday following a virtual traditional standup election hosted by Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.

“There is much work to do. I know there are many issues to tackle and we will address them. I’ve been taught to keep my mind, body and spirit fit – and my heart open. We will move forward in a good way.”

Niganobe has been part of Mississauga #8 First Nation chief and council since 2009, starting as a councillor. He has held the position of chief since 2011.

The Anishinabek Nation describes him as a strong advocate for retaining history and preservation of traditional territories, with strong ties to the community through his family and many relations.

Niganobe also is credited for continuing to be an advocate for youth and supporting their knowledge around governance, treaties and the history of their territory.

He has served as chair of the North Shore Tribal Council for the last six years.

Starting in 2018, the Anishinabek Nation has had four regional deputy grand council chiefs, instead of one, to allow for greater capacity and political representation.

The regional deputy grand council chiefs are Chief Melvin Hardy from Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek (Northern Superior Region), Joe Miskokomon from Chippewas of the Thames First Nation (acclaimed, Southwest Region), James R. Marsden from Alderville First Nation (acclaimed, Southeast Region) and Travis Boissoneau from Garden River First Nation (acclaimed, Lake Huron Region).

Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory has an ex-officio position on the leadership council. Ogimaa Duke Peltier currently holds that position.

NIPISSING FIRST NATION

Nipissing First Nation extended its congratulations to Niganobe on social media.

Chief Scott McLeod previously served as the regional deputy chief for the Lake Huron Region and is currently seeking re-election as chief of Nipissing First Nation.