Altercation on First Avenue sends one person to hospital

One person was transported to North Bay Regional Health Centre with injuries following an altercation Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. in the 100-block of First Avenue.

Police confirmed they are investigating an incident where an individual was involved in an altercation and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

“The individual was transported to hospital where they were treated for the injuries,” according to police.

“As the investigation is ongoing, this is all the information we can release at this time.”