Almost three-quarters fully vaccinated

The percentage of people aged 12 and up in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is inching up toward the three-quarter mark.

As of Thursday, 72.64 per cent of residents in Nipissing and Parry Sound districts have had two doses of the vaccine, for 84,150 people.

That was an increase of 356 doses administered since Wednesday.

Altogether, 172,977 doses of the vaccine have been administered at local clinics. Just over 80 per cent of residents 12 years of age and older, or 92,787 people, have at least one dose of a vaccine.

The 12 to 17 age group is now 53.76 per cent fully vaccinated, less than three weeks before classes begin for the 2021-22 academic year.

The province announced this week that children turning 12 this year will be able to take the vaccines. It has not yet been approved in Canada for children under the age of 12.

It’s now more than a week since the last two cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region. One case remains active.

Six cases have been reported in the region this month.

ONTARIO

Ontario reported 531 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 17 deaths from the virus, including 15 deaths that occurred months ago.

The province says those deaths are now being reported after a data cleanup.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 456 of the new cases are in unvaccinated people or those with unknown vaccination status.

Seventy-five of the infected people are fully vaccinated.

There were 176 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.

The province says 82 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 74 per cent are fully vaccinated.

With files from The Canadian Press