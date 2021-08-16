Four Almaguin Highlands municipalities are worried about the damage Doe Lake causes to marine owners, their docks and the docks of private cottage owners after major rainfalls.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Armour Township has been asking the surrounding municipalities to help it form a political association so the townships can take their concerns to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and to speak with one voice.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Almaguin townships want action on rising water levels at Doe Lake Back to video

The townships of Perry and Ryerson have signed on to form the political group and it’s expected McMurrich Monteith will also join once the request from Armour appears at a future council meeting.

Doe Lake is contained within the four municipalities and that’s why they want to talk to the ministry as one group.

Armour Mayor Bob MacPhail says the water damage from Doe Lake is a relatively new problem that can be traced back to the late 1990s.

It used to be that the MNRF would let a business owner pull the logs from Watt’s Dam on Doe Lake ahead of a rainfall so the lake level would not rise significantly, then put the logs back after the storm passed.

“But the MNRF no longer allows private citizens to touch the dams,” MacPhail told The Nugget.

He characterizes this decision as reactive rather than proactive because a method existed in the past to prevent the water damage from the outset.

What normally happens, McPhail says, is the MNRF staff will pull the logs to ease the lake level after it’s rained but, because of ministry cutbacks, ‘chances are the logs might not get pulled until Monday and that’s not acceptable.

“The old way worked and we want to tell the MNRF rather than be reactive, we want to go back to the good old days when we were proactive and got the logs out before it rained,” MacPhail said.