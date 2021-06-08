Almaguin representations on Muskoka and Area Ontario Health Team grows

Article content

Representation by communities and groups in the Almaguin Highlands has grown on the Muskoka and Area Ontario Health Team (MAOHT) steering committee.

The latest additions are a patient advocate and the Sundridge and District Medical Centre Committee.

That’s in addition to the Burk’s Falls Family Health Team and the Almaguin Highlands Health Council, which meet regularly with the MAOHT steering committee.

Armour Township Coun. Rod Ward, who is also the chair of the Almaguin Highlands Health Council, says the inclusion of Sundridge is significant.

It’s the first time Almaguin has a vote on the steering committee, where the number of voting delegates is about 15.

The voting status is the result of Dr. Sarah MacKinnon being named the Sundridge medical centre committee representative.

Ward says when the steering committee was being formed it was decided only health-care providers on the MAOHT would be able to cast votes.