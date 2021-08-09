Alliance Elementary School and Laurentian Learning Centre could move into Widdifield

Widdifield Secondary School is slated to be the new home to Alliance French Immersion School, Laurentian Learning Centre and the board offices for the Near North District School Board.

Numerous emails to the NNDSB went unanswered, however the Ministry of Education responded to The Nugget’s request for information on the status of Widdifield.

“Recently, through the 2021-22 Capital Priorities Program, Near North District School Board submitted a funding request to repurpose the Widdifield facility,” said Monica Ahmed, senior issues coordinator for the Ministry of Education.

“The funding would support a retrofit of the facility to relocate the Alliance French Immersion School and Laurentian Learning Centre Program, as well as to use parts of the building for board’s office and the maintenance office. The capital priorities submission is currently under review by the ministry.”

Widdifield Secondary School, located at 320 Ski Club Road, ceased operation at the end of the 2019-2020 school year as a result of a Pupil Accommodation Review decision on Sept. 26, 2017.

Students attending this school were relocated to Chippewa Secondary School and West Ferris Intermediate Secondary School.

The lack of space at Alliance has been a major problem for several years as the student population continues to increase.

The location of the elementary school has also caused concerns for parents.

Alliance is located close to the city’s low barrier shelter on Chippewa Street.

There have been reports of needles on school property. A hold and secure was issued over some issues and children’s forts were used as shelters by the homeless.