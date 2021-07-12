All Heart under 'astronomical' pressure

The calls and emails to relinquish pets has been “astronomical” over the last few months, according to Kathy Jeanneault of All Heart Pet Rescue.

After 25 years in operation, the Powassan animal shelter, which focuses on dogs and cats on death row, in desperate need of medical assistance, socializing or behavioural modification, is increasing at an alarming rate.

“It’s been a bumpy ride this year. It’s really bad,” Jeanneault said Monday.

She said the shelter has taken in 14 dogs from a place in Welland that had 59 dogs.

“The place was telling the public they were a rescue and rehabilitation foster home. Sadly, all of these dogs were in bad shape. One had to be humanely euthanized after being in All Hearts’ care for just 14 hours,” Jeanneault said.

“The dog had exposed bone on its leg, was severely dehydrated and (was) unable to walk without assistance. The owner of the rescue has been charged with cruelty to animals.”

She said some of the other dogs were caked in feces, had embedded collar scars from being tied out with prong collars and all dogs were infested with internal parasites.

Jeanneault said this rescue caused a lot of grief and almost made her want to quit rescue completely.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the end of it.

All Heart recently took in 13 dogs from Manitoba.

Five of the dogs had demodex (mange) and were all on sanitation overload.

“Four of the pups were actually found at a dump left for dead, emaciated and hairless. Their transformation has been incredible,” Jeanneault said.

“Then we took in two dogs from a hostage situation where the dogs saw one of their owners die right in front of them.”

All Heart rescued a dog that had been running the streets for months in Goodwood, Ont.

“He was captured in a trap. He is gentle, but very fearful of people. He was thin, but continues to improve.”

As she was talking to The Nugget reporter, Jeanneault received an email asking her to rescue nine dogs more from a reserve.