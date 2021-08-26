Air Canada announces full vaccination requirement for employees
Airline resumed flights out of North Bay recently
Air Canada will require all employees and future hires be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The airline says the new health and safety policy is to further protect employees and customers.
All employees must report their vaccination status as of Oct. 30.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic Air Canada has been a leader in the adoption of science-based measures in response to COVID-19. This has included the airline being among the first to require pre-boarding temperature screening of customers, obligatory onboard mask-wearing policies and the use of testing,” a statement from Air Canada said.
“The decision to require all employees of Air Canada mainline, Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Vacations to be fully vaccinated and report their vaccination status is another initiative to ensure the safety and well-being of all employees and customers.”
The decision comes after the federal government announced this month it would require employees in the federally regulated air, rail and marine transportation sectors be vaccinated, along with certain travellers. This includes commercial air travellers, passengers on interprovincial trains and passengers on large marine vessels with overnight accommodations, such as cruise ships.
Testing will not be offered as an alternative under the mandatory vaccination policy, Air Canada says.
It says while it will accommodate employees for “valid reasons” such as medical conditions or an inability to be vaccinated, Air Canada says failure to be fully vaccinated by the October deadline will have “consequences up to and including unpaid leave or termination, except for those who qualify for accommodation.”
“Air Canada’s policy is also in accord with a recent announcement by the Government of Canada requiring employees in the federally regulated air, rail and marine transportation sectors to be vaccinated by the end of October 2021,” the airline says.
“Air Canada remains committed to the continued development and application of new safety measures and processes as they become available that are effective and convenient for customers. Such measures are vital to the safe restart of the air transport industry which, apart from enabling Canadians to travel freely, is also an essential driver of economic activity in Canada.”
Earlier this year, an Air Canada spokesperson confirmed the airline planned to resume flights out of North Bay. Mayor Al McDonald had made an announcement previous to that on social media.
In June 2020, Air Canada announced it would close a number of stations at regional airports in Canada, including North Bay, and suspend flights from the city to Toronto indefinitely. The airline had suspended service as early as March 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May, Sunwing announced flights to tropical destinations would be available again this winter from North Bay Jack Garland Airport.