Additional funds provided for health unit

$2.83M second announcement this week from province

Nugget Staff
Aug 20, 2021
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit Supplied Photo
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit Supplied Photo jpg, NB

The Ontario government has announced additional funding for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, this time worth $2.83 million.

“Public health units across Ontario have incurred additional expenses throughout the pandemic, including those related to COVID-19 monitoring, case and contact management and local vaccination efforts,” Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli said in a statement Friday.

“We are proud of the work the local health unit has done to keep our community safe.”

The one-time COVID-19 relief funding is on top of the nearly $1.8 million announced for the health unit earlier this week.

That amount, which totals $1,792,400, is from $47 million in “one-time mitigation funding” for public health units in 2022, a separate statement from Fedeli’s office said.

“Our government remains committed to supporting the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit’s extensive efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Fedeli said.

“Ontario’s municipalities and public health units have played an extraordinary role in supporting the province’s pandemic response, as well as the rollout of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. The Ontario government acknowledges their incredible and continuing efforts to protect the health and safety of Ontarians.”

