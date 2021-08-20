Additional funds provided for health unit

$2.83M second announcement this week from province

The Ontario government has announced additional funding for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, this time worth $2.83 million.

“Public health units across Ontario have incurred additional expenses throughout the pandemic, including those related to COVID-19 monitoring, case and contact management and local vaccination efforts,” Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli said in a statement Friday.

“We are proud of the work the local health unit has done to keep our community safe.”

The one-time COVID-19 relief funding is on top of the nearly $1.8 million announced for the health unit earlier this week.

That amount, which totals $1,792,400, is from $47 million in “one-time mitigation funding” for public health units in 2022, a separate statement from Fedeli’s office said.

“Our government remains committed to supporting the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit’s extensive efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Fedeli said.

“Ontario’s municipalities and public health units have played an extraordinary role in supporting the province’s pandemic response, as well as the rollout of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. The Ontario government acknowledges their incredible and continuing efforts to protect the health and safety of Ontarians.”