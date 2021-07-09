Active cases of COVID-19 locally down to 16

Ontario to enter Step 3 of reopening next Friday

As the number of people fully vaccinated for COVID-19 continues to increase, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit saw its active case count fall by one Friday.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported one new case and two resolved in Nipissing District.

The health unit’s active case count fell to 16 from 17 Thursday. All of the active cases currently are in Nipissing District and include two people in hospital.

As well, the health unit reported that a case previously assigned to Parry Sound District has been reassigned to Nipissing District, although that case appears to have been already resolved.

A total of 614 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in the health unit district since the pandemic began last year.

The health unit’s only ongoing outbreak remains the one involving the North Bay Jail.

The outbreak was declared June 13, with 42 people having tested positive for COVID-19 since.

The jail closed for two weeks June 23 and approximately 96 inmates were transferred to other facilities.

As of Thursday, health unit officials confirmed 34 cases had recovered, with eight still active. No details were provided on how many involved inmates or staff.

In late June, when 35 active cases were reported, 34 involved individuals in custody and one was a staff member.

It remains unknown how much longer the jail will remain closed.

VACCINES

More than 52 per cent of all adult residents in the health unit district, or 56,769 people, are now fully vaccinated.

To date, more than 75 per cent of all adult residents, or 81,672 people, have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.