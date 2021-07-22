A combination of barriers, misinformation and downright opposition are believed to be among the many reasons why certain individuals have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine locally, the health unit explained.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit held its weekly virtual media conference Thursday on the local COVID-19 situation, with officials outlining their broader effort to target unvaccinated individuals, especially as bookings drop in the district.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. About one-quarter of eligible residents unvaccinated for COVID-19 Back to video

As of Thursday, nearly 76 per cent of all residents 12 years of age and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 62 per cent are fully vaccinated.

This leaves about 24 per cent of residents, currently eligible to receive a vaccine, who have not gotten a dose at all.

“Our planning and evaluation team is pulling together some information that shows us where some of those pockets of lower immunization coverage rates are, and we want to target some efforts at those locations initially,” said Andrea McLellan, the health unit’s director of COVID-19 immunization strategy.

A number of walk-in clinics have been offered in recent weeks and McLellan said the mass immunization clinic at Memorial Gardens is now expected to close by about mid-August, with more pop-up and mobile clinics offered, instead.

Some individuals may have been unable to leave work previously or find someone to care for their children in order to attend a clinic, she said.

As well, vaccination rates remain relatively lower among younger age groups.

Those between 18 and 29 years of age currently have the lowest rate in the health unit district when it comes to starting and completing their vaccinations, with 57 per cent having received at least one dose, as of Thursday, compared to 60 per cent for those 12-17.