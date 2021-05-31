A return to inclass learning?
It’s going to be a couple of days before the province announces if Ontario students will be returning to the classroom, according to Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli.
Fedeli was on a Zoom news conference Monday morning for a funding announcement when he was asked by The Nugget whether students will be going back to school before September.
“There’s two schools of thought” on the issue, he said, referring to parents and students who are eagerly waiting to return to in-class learning and those who prefer to finish the year virtually.
“We’re taking a couple of extra days, consulting with the experts. We want to get this right. There are now 330 cases of the Indian variant (B.1617), it’s here in Ontario, it’s more dangerous and more contagious.”
Fedeli said it’s that Variant of Concern that has made a real divide within the medical community when it comes to the reopening of schools.
“A decision will be made once we go through all the feedback. I would love to see the students back in school. I know our local medical officer of health and the health unit wants to see students back in school,” he said.
“If there is ever an opportunity for regionalization it would be this. This would be a good example. I continue to be a loud voice at the table – this divide in medical community has us very concerned.”
Premier Doug Ford issued a letter late last week asking experts’ advice on whether it’s safe to reopen schools for the last month of the academic year.
Ford has written to more than 50 public health agencies, hospitals and teacher unions asking for their input.
He said nobody wants to see schools open more than he does, however modelling from the province’s science table showed opening the schools could lead to between 2,000 and 4,000 new COVID-19 cases by the end of July.
Ford also claimed only 41 per cent of teachers and education workers had been vaccinated last week compared to 62 per cent of the general adult population.
Several public health officials, including Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams and political leaders, have publicly stated they wanted schools to reopen.
Mayor Al McDonald stated in a previous interview he will leave that decision to the medical community and province.
With files from Postmedia