A great day for golf - and hospital
23rd annual Osprey Links Charity Golf Gala testament to Peter Minogue
It’s “great” that the Osprey Links Charity Golf Gala has been able to carry on.
Former Ontario premier and Nipissing MPP Mike Harris said the idea of having the late Peter Minogue launch the event, now in its 23rd year, is a testament to his longtime friend, but also a tribute to the community which continues to support it.
Speaking Wednesday at the launch of the gala, Harris said Nipissing “is a great community for fundraising. The whole region comes together” to support the institutions and people who need the assistance, whether it is the Cancer Care Close to Home initiative, One Kids Place or the North Bay Regional Health Centre.
The 23rd golf gala kicked off under sunny skies and warm temperatures, and golf took precedence over COVID-19 among many of the scores of golfers on the course.
Jeff Rogerson, general manager of Osprey Links, said Wednesday’s gala carries on a tradition back to the first event held at the course – the first gala – when “we had six blades of grass on the whole golf course” and it was still under development.
“It was a great day that year, because we were also celebrating the start of the new hospital,” completion of which was still some years in the future.
In fact, he said, the ground hadn’t even been turned yet for the facility.
And although the world “is back close to normal” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CEO and president of the North Bay Regional Health Centre admits there are still tough times ahead.
“The early days of the pandemic were extremely dark times for health care,” Paul Heinrich said, but “all our teams came together, and the donor community came together” to support the health-care community, which helped lift sometimes flagging morale.
Heinrich said he was proud of the team at the hospital, noting that it was able to provide medical assistance to COVID-19 patients from the Greater Toronto Area and Manitoba as those regions suffered from spiking numbers of cases throughout the pandemic.
“Now it looks like we are on the other side,” he said. “Our team is weary, but incredibly resilient.”
He also pointed out that, at a time when COVID-19 numbers were decreasing in other areas, the numbers spiked in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit in the past few months.
From April to June, there was a total of 303 cases reported in the region, almost half of all cases reported in Nipissing and Parry Sound districts since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.
But the hospital team, he said, was “pretty amazing” at meeting the COVID-19 challenge, despite pressures such as dealing with long-term care patients at the hospital.
As with all hospitals in the province, North Bay’s had to cancel some surgeries during the worst months of the pandemic, Heinrich said, but “at no time did we even delay cancer surgeries” or other related surgeries.
Now, with a fourth wave of COVID-19 affecting many parts of the world, Heinrich said the hospital is refreshing its strategic plan and embarking on an effort to project and predict local needs, both for the continuing pandemic and for what awaits the hospital after the pandemic is lifted.
“We want to free up our capacity as much as possible,” and with one of the lowest wait times in Ontario, to reach out and provide services to other regions.
“We can assist GTA patients” and help bring down wait times in other regions of the province by making capacity in North Bay available, he said.
That being said, though, Heinrich said the first priority is “to look after the local population,” but to make the capacity beyond that available.
Tammy Morison, president and CEO of the North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation, said over the years the gala has raised more than $400,000 – and closing in on $500,000 – for the foundation and the hospital.