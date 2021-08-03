A Grand Meteor Shower

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Over the past few weeks, you have probably noticed a few meteors or “shoot stars” at night.

You are witnessing one of the best meteor showers of the year.

The Perseid Meteor Shower is now underway from July 14 to Aug. 14.

The best time to see the most meteors will be on the night of Aug. 12 and into the morning hours of the 13th.

This year, the crescent moon sets around 10:30 p.m. local time leaving us with a dark sky.

By contrast, next year’s Perseids takes place under a full moon, drastically reducing the hourly rate.

If you have the chance to observe from dark skies absent of any stray lights, enjoy the band of our Milky Way Galaxy as this collective glow of billions of distant stars stretches from Sagittarius in the south to Cassiopeia in the northeast.

Also, brilliant planets Jupiter and Saturn, to Jupiter’s right, will be out all night long to keep you company. They are unmistakable and located to the left of Sagittarius.

The peak of the Perseids produces about 90 meteors per hour but occurs late afternoon in daylight on the 12th.

Towards the end of the night when the constellation Perseus is high in the sky around 3 a.m., we should still see from 50 to 60 meteors striking the atmosphere at 59 km/sec or 36 mi/sec.

A higher number of bright fireballs may be seen on nights before the peak rather than nights after. The friction of comet debris causes the “flash” or “streak” which safely vaporize about 80 km high in the atmosphere with no chance of meteorites hitting the ground.