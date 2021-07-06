51 Squadron gets new commander

Maj. Andrew Baier took command of 51 Aerospace Control and Warning (Operational Training) Squadron Tuesday in a ceremony at 22 Wing-CFB North Bay.

The ceremony was witnessed by members of the squadron, 22 Wing and local dignitaries over virtual technology due to restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baier takes over from Lt.-Col. Andrew Lunn.

“Lt.-Col. Lunn’s commitment to excellence, innovative approaches during a global pandemic, and passion for leading change have effectively prepared 22 Wing members to successfully execute the Norad mission,” 22 Wing and Canadian Air Defence Sector commander Col. Mark Lachapelle said at the ceremony.

“Under (Lunn’s) leadership, newly trained aerospace control officers and aerospace control operators will be better prepared to meet increasingly complex and diverse threats.”

Lachapelle said Lunn “should be proud of his command and know that he has truly made a difference especially throughout the pandemic.”

Lunn said commanding the squadron “has been a great privilege,” and said members of the squadron – Jaegers – have “met the challenges of providing a robust, no-fail training program during the COVID-19 pandemic head on.

“They are some of the most dedicated and hard-working operators, instructors and aviators I have had the honour of working with.”

Baier said the squadron “holds a fundamental role in the RCAF and Norad, using the highly skilled officers and non-commissioned members to train the future control and surveillance experts of the RCAF.”

Lunn is leaving to serve as commanding officer of the Canadian detachment, 552nd Air Control Wing, at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.