Article content More than 500 people in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit region have received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Article content Andrea McLellan, director of COVID-19 immunization strategy for the health unit, said Thursday the health unit has also provided primary care, specialty care and the hospital with the required forms to allow the third dose. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 500 receive third doses Back to video “Lots of people are showing up for that third dose,” she said at the health unit’s weekly news conference. Third doses of the vaccines are being made available for individuals receiving active treatment such as chemotherapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapy for solid tumours or hematologic malignancies. The province has also approved third doses for recipients of solid-organ transplant and who are taking immunosuppressive therapy, for recipients of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T-cell therapy or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy, for individuals with moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, for those with Stage 3 or advanced untreated HIV infection and those with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome and for those receiving active treatment with anti-B cell therapies (monoclonal antibodies targeting CD19, CD20 and CD22), high-dose systemic corticosteroids and, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, or tumor-necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors and other biologic agents that are significantly immunosuppressive. Since the pandemic was declared in March, 2020, there have been 738 confirmed cases in the region – 515 in Nipissing, 223 in Parry Sound District.

Article content Over the last seven days, there have been eight confirmed cases and there are eight active cases. One person is in hospital. Dr. Carol Zimbalatti, public health physician with the health unit, said 29 of the cases reported to the health unit are among those born in 2010 or earlier, children who are not yet eligible for the vaccine. She noted that, since June 1, 67 per cent of the confirmed cases are among unvaccinated people, while 25 per cent are among those partially vaccinated. Eight per cent of the cases are classified as “breakthrough” cases, among those who are fully vaccinated. There has also been some confusion since the province implemented its COVID-19 vaccine certificate program Wednesday, Dr. Jim Chirico, medical officer of health, said. Numerous people have been calling the health unit for information on the requirements, although he noted businesses which are required to ask for proof of vaccination have “been very compliant.” Individuals can access their certificate online by going to Ontario.ca/ProofOfVaccination or by visiting the Health Unit’s website. Those who require assistance downloading or printing their vaccine certificate, also referred to as a vaccine receipt, can call the Health Unit’s call centre at 1-844-478-1400. Chirico stressed that those seeking help not walk in to the health unit offices but contact the health unit by phone. Businesses which require proof of vaccination include indoor areas of restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments without dance facilities, indoor and outdoor areas of food or drink establishments with dance facilities, including nightclubs and restoclubs, indoor areas of meeting and event spaces with limited exceptions and indoor areas of sports and recreational facilities, including water parks and physical fitness centres including gyms, fitness/sporting/recreational facilities and pools. Also affected are indoor areas of casinos and bingo halls, concert venues, theatres, cinemas, strip clubs and indoor areas where commercial film and TV productions take place with studio audiences. Although some receipts have watermarks, the watermark is not required, Chirico said. Businesses must verify if the receipt is an Ontario receipt issued at the time of vaccination or downloaded later, is a receipt signed by an Indigenous health provider or a receipt from another jurisdiction which shows the holder is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. On the web: www.myhealthunit.ca

